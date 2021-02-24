Stevenson Expressway

2 Injured in Shooting on Stevenson Expressway: Police

police investigate shooting on stevenson expressway

Two people were injured in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Wednesday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 55 near Cicero Avenue in Cook County.

Officers responding to a report of an expressway shooting found two people with "injuries sustained from gunfire."

The pair were transported to an area hospital, but their conditions were not immediately known.

State police said further information was not available but an investigation was ongoing.

Outbound lanes of the roadway were shut down due to the investigation between Pulaski Road and Cicero Avenue, according to Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

