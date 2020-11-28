lake shore drive

2 Injured After Rented Ferrari Flips Over, Catches Fire on Lake Shore Drive

A Ferrari sports car flipped over on Lake Shore Drive November 28 and caught fire, police said
Two men suffered minor injuries after their rented red Ferrari flipped over and caught fire early Saturday on Lake Shore Drive.

The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

A red Ferrari, which was rented for the weekend, failed to make the curve at Oak Street and struck a concrete barrier, causing the vehicle to flip over and catch on fire, according to police and fire officials.

A 22-year-old man driving the vehicle and a 20-year-old man riding in the passenger seat were both transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and were listed in good condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

