2 in Critical Condition After Carbon Monoxide Leak Inside Gresham Home, CFD Says

Two adults are in critical condition after being overcome by carbon monoxide fumes inside a home on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening.

According to officials, Chicago firefighters were called to the Gresham home in the 8500 block of South Ada after receiving reports of high levels of carbon monoxide inside the residence.

When they arrived, they found two individuals inside of the home, and initiated CPR on both.

The unidentified residents were taken to Little Company of Mary, where they were listed in critical condition.

A cat was also found dead inside of the residence, authorities said.

According to firefighters, a generator was running inside the home to provide electricity, and was giving off lethal amounts of carbon monoxide.

The incident remains under investigation.

