2 Illinois Universities Ranked Among Nation's Top 10 by US News & World Report

Two Illinois universities have been named among the top 10 in the country for 2022, according to the most recent college rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

The annual Best Colleges ranking, released Sunday evening, listed University of Chicago at no. 6 in the nation, tied with Stanford University. Northwestern University in Evanston followed at no. 9, alongside Johns Hopkins University, Duke University and California Institute of Technology.

The two Illinois universities have routinely ranked among the nation's best in the annual report.

Also named on the list was University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, which ranked at no. 47.

Across the Midwest, University of Notre Dame in Indiana ranked at no. 19, University of Michigan Ann Arbor came in at no. 23, University of Wisconsin-Madison at no. 42 and Purdue University at no. 49.

The report looked at more than 1,400 institutions offering bachelor degrees, which provided data through an annual survey and were then ranked based on "17 measures of academic quality." The schools were evaluated on metrics such as majors offered, graduation rate, financial resources, student body demographics and more.