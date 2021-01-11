2 Found Dead After Report of Shooting at UPS Facility in Hodgkins: Police

Two people were found dead in an employee parking lot at a suburban UPS facility Monday as police responded to a report of a shooting, authorities said.

Just before 1 p.m., Hodgkins police said they received a report of shots fired at a UPS facility located at 1 UPS Way.

Rodney Cummings, administrative assistant to Deputy Chief Joe Klotz, confirmed officers arrived to find two people unresponsive in an employee parking lot. Paramedics were called in and authorities said the two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identities were not immediately known and it was not immediately clear if they were employees of the facility.

Check back for more on this developing story.