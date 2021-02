Two firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries while battling a house fire Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to a tweet by the Chicago Fire Department.

The incident was reported before 8:30 p.m. in the 8639 S. Phillips Ave.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital in fair-to-serious condition, authorities said. The second firefighter was reported to be in good-to-fair condition.

It remained unclear Monday night what caused the fire.