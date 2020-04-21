tri-state tollway

2 Dead in Tri-State Crash at Half Day Road

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

Two people died in a crash on the Tri-State Tollway that shut down the eastbound lanes for more than four hours Tuesday near Half Day Road in the north suburbs.

An SUV sideswiped a semitrailer about 10:26 a.m. on I-94 near IL-22 before spinning out and then crashing into another semi, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver and front passenger of the SUV were pronounced dead, state police said. The rear passenger of the SUV was taken by helicopter to a hospital with injuries that were life-threatening.

Local

coronavirus illinois 16 mins ago

Employees at Suburban Meat-Packaging Plant Concerned After Colleagues Test Positive for COVID-19

2020 NFL Draft 1 hour ago

Bears GM Ryan Pace Details Draft Day Setup as NFL Prepares for Virtual Selection Show

The drivers of both semis were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, state police said.

Westbound lanes were closed until 11:40 a.m. to allow a helicopter to land, state police said.

All lanes were reopened by 3:05 p.m.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

tri-state tollwayIllinois State Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us