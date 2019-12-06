2 Dead in Apparent Forest Park Murder-Suicide: Police

Two people are dead from a double shooting Friday in West Suburban Forest Park in what officials are calling a murder-suicide.

Authorities responded about 5:10 p.m. to the 1500 block of Harlem Avenue for reports of two people lying in the roadway, Forest Park police said.

Officers found a male and a female unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds, police said. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, and officers recovered a handgun.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the deaths.

Witness accounts suggest the male shot the female before fatally shooting himself, police said.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide, police said.