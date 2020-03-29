2 Dead, at Least 13 Wounded in Shootings Across Chicago Over Weekend

Two people are dead and at least 13 others have been hurt in weekend shootings across the city of Chicago, police say.

Just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 8500 block of South Carpenter, a 19-year-old man was walking when another man emerged from a gangway, pointed a gun at him, and demanded his property.

When the teen said he didn’t have anything, the man opened fire, striking him in the chest.

The teen was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, and Area South Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

At approximately 11 a.m. Saturday, another teen was shot and killed in the 2100 block of West Maypole. According to police, the 16-year-old boy was walking when a person in a silver four-door BMW sedan opened fire, striking him multiple times.

The boy was taken to Cook County Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, and Area Central Detectives are still searching for suspects in the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s reported shootings:

Friday –

A 19-year-old woman was riding in a car in the 5200 block of South Laflin just after 8 p.m. when she was struck in the head by a gunshot, police said. The woman did not see where the gunfire came from, and is listed in fair condition after being transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Saturday –

Officers responding to a Shot Spotter alert in the 4100 block of West Kamerling Avenue at approximately 9:59 a.m. discovered a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the arm. The man was shot during a physical altercation, and is in good condition at Mount Sinai. Two persons of interest are in custody.

Just after 11 a.m. in the 10500 block of South Avenue J, a 53-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her head, police said. The woman is in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 20-year-old man was standing near an alley in the 500 block of North Trumbull at approximately 3:30 p.m. when he was shot in the left leg, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition.

In the 5800 block of South Michigan Avenue just before 7 p.m., a 25-year-old man was inside a vehicle when a person in a passing silver minivan opened fire, striking him in the upper right chest and lower left abdomen. Police say the man was listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Van Buren, two people were standing on a street corner when someone opened fire, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the foot and leg, while an 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Two women were arguing outside of an apartment door in the 2700 block of West Peterson at approximately 11:35 p.m. when gunfire rang out, police said. A gunshot hit a 16-year-old girl, who was not involved in the altercation, in the arm, and she was taken to St. Francis in good condition. The two women were last seen getting into a black Chevy Malibu and fleeing the scene.

A 23-year-old man was walking in an alley in the 1400 block of North Greenview at approximately 10:15 p.m. when another man fired several shots at him. The gunman fled the scene in a red SUV, and the victim is in good condition after being shot in the left leg, police said.

In the 4300 block of West Fifth Avenue at approximately 10:20 p.m., a 23-year-old woman was riding in a vehicle when a person in a silver Chevy Malibu pulled up alongside her and opened fire, striking her in the leg. The woman was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

Sunday –