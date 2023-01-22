2 Dead and 5 Injured in Dan Ryan Expressway Crash, Authorities Say

A violent multi-vehicle crash left two people dead and at least five others seriously hurt on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning, officials say.

Express lanes on the inbound side of the Dan Ryan were closed between 67th Street and 43rd Street for more than seven hours because of the crash, according to Illinois State Police, but reopened just before 9:30 a.m.

Illinois State Police say the crash occurred near 51st Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday. While no details were available on what caused the crash, two vehicles were involved, with at least seven individuals transported to local hospitals.

According to Chicago fire officials, two individuals were transported to nearby Insight Hospital and Medical Center, and both were pronounced dead.

Five others were taken to Stroger and the University of Chicago Medical Center, and all were initially listed in red (serious-to-critical) condition after the crash, according to the fire department.

The investigation remains underway, and no further details were available.