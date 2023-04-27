2 Dead After Shooting at Suburban Restaurant

Authorities in suburban Burbank say that two people were killed in a shooting at a restaurant on Thursday evening.

According to authorities, the shooting took place at Frank’s Chicago Shrimp House, located in the 6000 block of West 79th Street, at approximately 6:38 p.m.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting, and when they arrived they found a woman lying on the floor, who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds.

Those responding officers attempted to provide first aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a second person, a man, was also found lying on the floor of the restaurant. He was transported to an area hospital, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities called the shooting an “isolated incident,” and said that the investigation remains underway.