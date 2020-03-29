2 Cubs Employees Tested Positive for Coronavirus Earlier This Month, Team Says

Two employees of the Chicago Cubs tested positive for the novel coronavirus after attending a training session at Wrigley Field in early March, the team confirmed Sunday.

According to a team spokesman, the two individuals participated in a March 8 training session in the premier seating clubs inside the stadium. The positive tests were not returned until last week, more than two weeks after the workshop.

According to the team, both employees were offered support from the Cubs after the positive tests.

The Cubs are currently waiting, along with the rest of Major League Baseball, to get the go-ahead to resume preseason activities before what could potentially be an abbreviated regular season. Spring training games were halted on March 12 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the regular season has been delayed through at least mid-May due to CDC guidelines prohibiting gatherings of 50 or more people as a result of the virus.

According to a Cubs spokesman, the team’s facilities remain closed as a safety measure. The league and players association are hoping to start the season sometime in June, but that start date remains fluid.