Two men sustained critical injuries when they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday night in unincorporated Lockport, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, deputies were called to a shooting in which multiple people had been struck while sitting inside a vehicle near a home, authorities said. Once they arrived, deputies began providing aid to both victims who were located outside the vehicle, the Will County Sheriff's Office stated.

A 36-year-old man who lives in the nearby home was shot in the face, hand and leg and taken to Silver Cross Hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. The second victim, a 34-year-old man from Lockport, was shot in the back and also reported to be in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Both victims were later transferred to Chicago hospitals for further treatment and remained in critical condition as of Monday afternoon.

The victims and neighbors told police that the two victims left the residence and went to their vehicle when an unknown subject approached and began firing shots at the vehicle, authorities said. A total of 33 shell casings from multiple types of guns were found at the scene.

Investigators canvassed the neighborhood following the shooting and are looking for additional video surveillance to assist with their investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting or the person responsible is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Investigation Unit at 815-727-8574 ext. 4965 or head to the sheriff's website and click "Submit a Crime Tip."