2 Critically Injured in Hit-And-Run on Lake Shore Drive

Two people are in critical condition Thursday after a BMW hit their motorcycle and drove away on Lake Shore Drive in the South Loop.

By Sun-Times Media

A female driving a 2008 BMW struck the motorcycle about 8:05 p.m. as they drove north in the 700 block of South Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said. The female then fled the scene.

The motorcycle’s driver, a 41-year-old man, and his passenger, a female whose age was not known, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said. The BMW’s owner was called to the scene shortly after, and told officers that the female driver was borrowing his car.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

