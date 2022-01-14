2 CPD Officers Among 3 Injured in Crash in South Shore

Two Chicago police officers were among three people injured Friday morning in a crash in South Shore on the Far South Side.

Just after midnight, the officers were going east on 71st Street in a marked squad car when a woman in a 2018 Jeep Wrangler ran a red light and struck them, Chicago police said.

The officers, along with the woman, 40, were hospitalized and are in good condition, officials said.

The driver of the Jeep was issued two citations.

No other details were immediately available.