2 Cook County Chief Judge’s Office Employees, 3 Clerk’s Office Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Two employees with the office of the Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County, and three Clerk of the Circuit Court employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Wednesday.

The chief judge’s office employees are: an adult probation department employee working on the lower level of the Leighton Criminal Court Building and an office of the chief judge employee working on the 23rd floor of the Daley Center, the chief judge’s office said in a statement.

Both reported they were asymptomatic when they last reported for work March 13, officials said.

The U.S. Senate passed the CARES act late Wednesday night. The $2.2 trillion bill is the most expensive relief bill in U.S. history.

The clerk’s office employees are: one employee working at the Domestic Violence Courthouse, 555 W. Harrison St., and two traffic division employees working on the lower level of the Daley Center, the clerk’s office said in a statement. They did not come in contact with each other and appear to have contracted the virus outside of the clerk’s office locations.

The employees are in self-isolation, and last reported for work on March 19, the clerk’s office said.

The areas where the employees worked received a deep cleaning and anyone who came into contact with the pair while at work will be notified, officials said.

On Wednesday, health officials announced 330 new cases have been added to the state’s total, bringing the Illinois tally to 1,865 cases. So far, 19 people have died from the outbreak in Illinois.