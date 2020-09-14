U.S. News and World Report

2 Chicago Schools Rank in Top 10 of New Nationwide Best Universities List

Both universities received a score over 90

By Becca Wood

Northwestern University
Jim Prisching/Northwestern University

Both the University of Chicago and Northwestern University ranked in the top 10 of U.S. News and World Reports' newly released list of Best National University Rankings.

All schools in the 2021 Best Universities list offer a full range of undergraduate majors, master's and doctoral programs, in addition to being committed to "producing groundbreaking research," according to U.S. News and World Report.

The University of Chicago ranked sixth in the nationwide list, tying with Standford University in California.

U.S News and World Report gave the University of Chicago a score of 95 out of 100, reporting an undergraduate enrollment of 6,734 and $59,298 tuition.

"The University of Chicago is known for its location as well as its rigorous academic and enrichment programs," the website read.

Northwestern University tied with both California Institute of Technology and Johns Hopkins University for the ninth rank in the list of top schools.

U.S News and World Report gave Northwestern University a score of 93 out of 100 with an undergraduate enrollment of 8,327 and $58,701 tuition.

"What began as farmland and swampland in the 1850s became the Northwestern campus and the city of Evanston, Illinois," the website read. "Northwestern's main campuses are located along Lake Michigan in Evanston and Chicago. In 2008, Northwestern opened a third branch in Doha, Qatar."

Northwestern also ranked in the top 15 for Best Value Schools and Best Undergraduate Engineering Program, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The website explained college rankings were calculated based on graduation and retention rates; social mobility; graduation rate performance; undergraduate academic reputation; faculty resources; student selectivity; financial resources; alumni giving rate; and graduate indebtedness.

