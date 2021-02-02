2 Chicago Pups to Be Featured in Sunday's ‘Puppy Bowl'

Two adoptable dogs from Chicago foster programs with be featured in Sunday's 16th annual "Puppy Bowl," Discovery announced.

Foofur, a four-month-old mixed German Shepherd puppy from PAWS Chicago, will join special guests in a "Pup Close and Personal" segment during the Puppy Bowl XVII television event.

Sunday's Pup Close and Personal highlights include a profile of actress Kristen Bell, along with adoption shelters from Illinois, California, Maryland and Vermont, among others.

Scoobert, an eight-year-old Chihuahua Boxer mix from Young at Heart Sanctuary, will be featured in a Senior Spotlight profile during the TV event. Discovery described Scoobert as having a "special zest for life," despite medical needs.

Valerie Bertinelli, Duff Goldman and Boys World Get will also make appearances during the Puppy Bowl.

The three-hour program will feature Team Ruff and Team Fluff who battle it out on the field for a chance to win the CHEWY "Lombarky" trophy in a new "stadium within a stadium," according to the organization.

ESPN's Monday Night Football play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and Sports Center host Sage Steele will be providing the "puppy analysis" during the game. Veteran "rufferee" Dan Schachner will be on the field to call the "puppy penalties, ruffs and tumbles" and touchdowns.

This year, new puppy cheerleaders will line the sidelines to cheer on the two teams, Discovery announced. To vote for a favorite pup in the "Pupularity Playoffs," fans can head to PuppyBowl.com

The event aims to help raise awareness for dog and cat adoption across the country, according to a release. Over the past 16 years, the Puppy Bowl has an annual 100% adoption rate.

The Puppy Bowl will be Sunday at 1 p.m. on both Discovery+ and Animal Planet. The pre-show begins at noon.