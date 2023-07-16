2 charged in killing of 5-year-old girl in Park Forest

Two adults have been charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old girl in Park Forest, according to police.

Authorities said officers and paramedics responded to a home in the 300 block of Osage Street at around 10:50 p.m. on Friday evening for a call of an unresponsive 5-year-old girl.

Klent Elwoods, the child's grandfather, had called 911 and had admitted to abusing the girl to first responders, officials said.

Officers and paramedics immediately administered CPR to the girl before she was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital. The girl was later airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, but succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning, according to police.

The girl was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Jada Moore

Elwoods and his wife, Lisa Jones, ages 62 and 57 respectively, were both taken into custody on Friday evening.

Officials said that in interviews with detectives, Elwoods and Jones both admitted to physically abusing Jada, with Jada showing indicators of physical abuse in the autopsy performed.

First-degree murder charges were subsequently approved by the Cook County State's Attorney's office on Sunday, with both Elwoods and Jones slated to appear in bond court in Markham on Monday.

There is currently no further information available.