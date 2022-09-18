Cases of Scabies Reported Among Migrants From Texas Staying at Suburban Hotel

Two cases of scabies have been confirmed at an Elk Grove Village hotel among migrants who were bused to the suburban community from Texas approximately one week ago, village officials said Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the village explained officials are monitoring two cases of scabies involving migrants staying at its LaQuinta Hotel, and that the affected individuals are being "provided appropriate treatment."

The dozens of other migrants staying at the facility have been screened for symptoms, according to the Facebook post, which added LaQuinta is working to clean and sanitize the facility to limit exposure. Local hospital officials confirmed both individuals' symptoms were the result of scabies cases, which were discovered by Elk Grove firefighters who responded to the hotel for an unrelated call.

Defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an infestation of the skin by the human itch mite, scabies is found worldwide and can spread rapidly under crowded conditions. The most common symptoms are intense itching and a pimple-like skin rash.

Approximately 90 migrants were dropped off at the hotel Sept. 10 after being bussed from Texas as part of a controversial plan from Texas Gov. Abbott's administration to relocate asylum-seekers.

Village officials previously told NBC 5 they were only informed of the bus' anticipated arrival one day prior, and the notification didn't include directions on how to handle the situation.

Migrants have also been sent to suburban Burr Ridge as well as Chicago, which Abbott previously said was one of the northern "sanctuary cities" he planned to bus migrants to.