2 Carjacked at Gunpoint in Orland Park Jewel-Osco Parking Lot

Authorities are looking for suspects involved in an incident where a man and a woman were carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday in a Jewel-Osco parking lot in south suburban Orland Park.

According to Orland Park police, the two people were sitting in a car near Wolf Road and 179th St. in a grocery store parking lot, when another car pulled up behind them and two men stepped out.

They were allegedly armed with handguns and had their faces covered when they approached the other car and demanded the victims get out, police said.

After taking a wallet and a purse from the carjacking victims, police said the two-armed men took off with the car.

Community activist and Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes said less than two hours after the Orland Park incident occurred, that a carjacking had been reported in the village of Dolton, and Orland Park police said another happened in Homewood.

It is unknown if any of the three carjackings are connected, but detectives in Homewood and Dolton continue to investigate. Officials confirmed however that the car stolen in the Orland Park carjacking was later recovered in Hazel Crest.