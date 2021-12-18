2 Brothers Shot, 1 Killed, in South Deering Shooting, Police Say

Two brothers were shot and one died in a shooting in South Deering Friday evening, according to police.

In the 11100 block of South Doty at approximately 7 p.m., a 14-year-old boy stopped two police officers and said that he and his brother had just been shot, police said.

According to officials, the officers went to the address the boy said and found an unresponsive man in the street. He was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and pronounced dead.

The 14-year-old was also taken to an area children's hospital with a gunshot wound to the right wrist and listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody as of Saturday morning and Area Two detectives are investigating.