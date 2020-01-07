Chicago Lawn

2 Arrested After Beating Death of Baby in Chicago Lawn

The child's parents told paramedics the child was choking on food, but hospital staff told officers the baby had signs of "extensive trauma"

Hombre_encuentra_auto_robado_con_dos_ninos_adentro.jpg
Getty Images

Chicago police arrested two people after a baby was beaten to death last week in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

Authorities say 9-month-old Josue Juarez died Saturday from head trauma and child abuse. The Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were taken into custody Sunday in connection to Juarez’s death, Chicago police said. No charges have been filed.

Local

real id Dec 30, 2019

Who Needs a Real ID Come Oct. 1?

Kealia Ohai 47 mins ago

Red Stars Acquire Kealia Ohai From Houston

On Jan. 4, paramedics and officers were called for an unresponsive child in an apartment about 6:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 60th Street, police said.

The child’s parents told them the child was choking on food and turned blue, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital and pronounced dead.

Hospital staff told officers that Juarez had signs of “extensive trauma to the body,” authorities said.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had no have prior contact with Juarez’s family but were investigating the death, a department spokesman said.

Area Central detectives are leading the homicide investigation.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago Lawn
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us