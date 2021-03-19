Chicago Police

$1K Reward Offered in Shooting of Off-Duty CPD Officer on South Side

Chicago Sun-Times

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects who shot an off-duty Chicago police officer Monday in Calumet Heights.

The reward in the shooting of the 32-year-old officer was organized by Cook County Crime Stoppers, Chicago police said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The officer was stopped at a traffic light about 12:21 p.m. at 89th Street and Stony Island Avenue when he was ambushed by two gunmen who fired into his vehicle, striking him in the abdomen, police said.

Local

Chicago Police 38 mins ago

Man Killed, Child and Woman Hurt in East Garfield Park Shooting

River North 1 hour ago

Chicago Police Identify Two People of Interest in Attack Against Alderman in River North

He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and was in fair condition, police said.

On Tuesday, police found a black Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross wanted in connection with the shooting abandoned near 92nd Street and Williams Avenue in Calumet Heights.

Shortly after the car was found, police also released surveillance video of two people in connection with the incident. They allegedly drove off in the Mitsubishi after shooting the officer.

Anyone with information was asked to call Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 535-7867 or Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago PoliceCPDsouth sideCalumet Heightsoff-duty police officer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us