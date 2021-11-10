18 Chicago-Area Hospitals Earn ‘A' Grades in Newly Released List

Over 70 Chicago hospitals have earned grades ranging from A to F, based on a newly released list, with several achieving top scores.

Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade listed 18 Chicago hospitals as having earned an A grade, while 17 earned a B, 28 received a C, seven scored a D and one received an F.

Here are grades of some city hospitals:

Rush University Medical Center: A

University of Chicago Medical Center: A

AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago: A

Loretto Hospital: B

OSF HealthCare System: B

Northwestern Memorial Hospital: C

John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital: C

Mt. Sinai Hospital: C

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center: C

Loyola University Medical Center: C

For the full list, click here.

In order to come to a grade, Leapfrog said an expert panel looks at patient safety based on impact, evidence, opportunity for improvement and number of component measures.