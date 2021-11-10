18 Chicago-Area Hospitals Earn ‘A' Grades in Newly Released List

Over 70 Chicago hospitals have earned grades ranging from A to F, based on a newly released list, with several achieving top scores.
Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade listed 18 Chicago hospitals as having earned an A grade, while 17 earned a B, 28 received a C, seven scored a D and one received an F.
Here are grades of some city hospitals:
- Rush University Medical Center: A
- University of Chicago Medical Center: A
- AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago: A
- Loretto Hospital: B
- OSF HealthCare System: B
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital: C
- John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital: C
- Mt. Sinai Hospital: C
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center: C
- Loyola University Medical Center: C
For the full list, click here.
Local
In order to come to a grade, Leapfrog said an expert panel looks at patient safety based on impact, evidence, opportunity for improvement and number of component measures.