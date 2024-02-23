13-year-old student arrested for bringing gun to Gurnee middle school: police

Police in north suburban Gurnee arrested a 13-year-old boy who brought a gun to school on Friday, causing a soft lockdown, according to authorities.

The Viking Middle School student was taken to the Gurnee Police Department for questioning and later charged with unlawful possession of a weapon in school, police said in a news release. He was later released into the custody of his parents.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown at around 9:30 a.m. following reports of a gun on school grounds, police said. Initial reports revealed that a student overheard another student who had talked about possessing a weapon.

Gurnee police, in conjunction with a K-9 from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, conducted a search of the school and discovered a loaded handgun in a student's locker. Police located the student and placed them into custody, authorities stated.

Through an investigation, police determined no credible threats were made to other students or school staff.