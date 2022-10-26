13 Chicago Police Officers Receive ‘Valor Award'

A Chicago police officer who was shot during a traffic stop in June received one of 13 Chicago Police Memorial Foundation Valor Awards on Wednesday.

The awards are given annually by the non-profit to officers who have shown exceptional bravery and service to the city.

"I’m very fortunate to be here obviously and receive this award," said Officer Erik Moreno. "[I'm] very thankful, very grateful."

Moreno was shot twice in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on June 5. He was hit in the shoulder and in the upper torso. Seconds after the shooting, his partner applied a tourniquet to slow the bleeding.

"My partners, they were the ones who saved my life," Moreno said.

Moreno said he saw the muzzle of the gun clearly that day. Video from his body camera shows he was just feet from the shooter, who was later taken into custody.

"At that point, all I’m thinking about is my wife [and] my kids, how I want to see them," said Moreno. "I’m thinking 'I need to be ok, I need to survive and be able to see my kids.'"

Moreno and his wife have two sons, one of which was able to attend Wednesday's dinner and award ceremony.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation's website says it is dedicated to honoring the lives of fallen police heroes. It has provided assistance to families of officers killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. It holds several events to raise money for its initiatives, which includes buying bulletproof vests and protective helmets for officers.

This year, 13 people and one K-9 officer were honored with Valor Awards. There were 12 Chicago police officers: Raven Hoskins, Mark Bean, Zachary Carmen, Crane Julamoke, Julius Givens, Matthew Pufpaf, Anthony Graffeo, Rudy Estrada, Felipe Zamorano, Fernanda Ballesteros, Erik Moreno and Jaime Avila.

U.S. Marshals Senior Inspector Jeff Maccari was also honored, along with a tactical K-9 named "Rin."

Moreno spent a week in the hospital for his injuries. He was surrounded by friends, family and dozens of fellow officers when he was released.

"It was just an amazing feeling to get out of the hospital and be welcomed by so many people," said Moreno. "Even people that I didn’t even know showed up that day to make sure I was okay."

Moreno also suffered three broken ribs from the shooting, and said he's still in physical therapy to get back to full strength. The four-year veteran of the force said he's grateful to everyone -- especially his fellow officers -- who helped him on that dangerous day, and every day since.

"We always make sure that we’re there for one another," said Moreno. "We’re there to take care of each other. That bond is something that grows stronger and stronger every day."