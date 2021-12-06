12-Year-Old Girl Shot in Chicago Loop During Saturday Gathering of Teens in Downtown

As a large group of teens gathered in downtown Chicago on Saturday night, a 12-year-old girl was shot in the back while standing in the Loop, according to police.

Authorities say that the girl was part of a large group of teens in the first block of North Michigan Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. when a single gunshot rang out.

The shot struck the girl in the back, according to authorities. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

No suspects are currently in custody.

The shooting was one of several violent acts that occurred in the area. In another incident, a CTA bus driver was driving in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue at approximately 8:40 p.m. when he heard a loud noise.

The driver got out of the bus to investigate, and when he did, he was assaulted by two minors, who punched him in the head and body.

The driver was treated for his injuries, and a minor is in custody in connection with the assault.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was walking in the 200 block of South Wabash when he bumped into a male walking in the opposite direction.

After a verbal dispute, the male pulled out a weapon and fired shots at the boy, striking him in the arm. The boy was taken to an area hospital, and was listed in good condition.

At least 21 minors were arrested throughout the evening, according to authorities. Nine of the minors were issued curfew violations, and two replica firearms were recovered, according to authorities.

Two Chicago police officers suffered injuries, with one officer suffering a broken arm.