Englewood

12-year-old boy shot and killed in Englewood, Chicago police say

The boy was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

By Matt Stefanski

A 12-year-old boy died after being shot on Sunday evening in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Lowe. According to Chicago Police Dept. Deputy Chief Gilberto Calderone, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Marquette and discovered a boy who had been shot.

No one else was present when officers showed up on scene, police said.

"There was very little details when they arrived," Calderone stated. "There was basically the child lying there, and they had to see it."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The boy was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Chicago police are urging anyone with information to come forward and call the department's homicide tipline at 833-408-0069. Anonymous tips to CPD can also be submitted online.

Detectives were working to process the scene late Sunday in hope of coming up with any potential leads.

This article tagged under:

Englewood
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us