12-year-old boy shot and killed in Englewood, Chicago police say

A 12-year-old boy died after being shot on Sunday evening in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at around 6:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Lowe. According to Chicago Police Dept. Deputy Chief Gilberto Calderone, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Marquette and discovered a boy who had been shot.

No one else was present when officers showed up on scene, police said.

"There was very little details when they arrived," Calderone stated. "There was basically the child lying there, and they had to see it."

The boy was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Chicago police are urging anyone with information to come forward and call the department's homicide tipline at 833-408-0069. Anonymous tips to CPD can also be submitted online.

Detectives were working to process the scene late Sunday in hope of coming up with any potential leads.