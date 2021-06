A 11-year-old girl was shot in the back Saturday evening in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

The shooting was reported before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 117th Street and South Michigan Avenue.

The girl self-transported to Roseland Hospital in unknown condition, fire officials said.

Additional information, including what led up to the shooting or if anyone is suspected, hasn't been released.