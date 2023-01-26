11 Chicago Chefs, Restaurants Named as James Beard Foundation Award Semifinalists

Eleven Chicago chefs and restaurants were named as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards, the organization announced Wednesday.

The nationwide awards, known as the "Oscars of food" are widely seen as among the country's most prestigious culinary honors, recognizing, "exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."

Final nominees for the awards will be announced on March 29, with the award ceremony scheduled for June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The following Chicago establishments and chefs were named as semifinalists for this year's James Beard Foundation Awards:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Smyth, 177 North Ada Street #101, semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurant

Damarr Brown of Virtue, 1462 East 53rd Street, semifinalist for Emerging Chef

Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining, 2043 West Howard Street, semifinalist for Best New Restaurant

Obelix, 700 North Sedgwick Street, semifinalist for Best New Restaurant

Sepia, 123 North Jefferson Street, semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality

All Together Now, 2119 West Chicago Avenue, semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Diana Dávila Boldin of Mi Tocaya Antojería, 2800 West Logan Boulevard, semifinalist for Best Chef, Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio)

Thai Dang of HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen, 1800 South Carpenter Street, semifinalist for Best Chef, Great Lakes

Paul Fehribach of Big Jones, 5347 North Clark Street, semifinalist for Best Chef, Great Lakes

Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of Kasama, 1001 North Winchester Avenue, semifinalists for Best Chef, Great Lakes

Zubair Mohajir of Wazwan, 1742 West Division Street, semifinalist for Best Chef, Great Lakes

The criteria for the above awards can be found below:

Outstanding Restaurant: A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.

A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community. Emerging Chef: A chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come, while contributing positively to their broader community.

A chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come, while contributing positively to their broader community. Best New Restaurant: A restaurant opened between January 1, 2022, through September 30, 2022, that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community, and seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come. Those establishments that have opened after September 30, 2022, can be considered for the 2024 awards.

A restaurant opened between January 1, 2022, through September 30, 2022, that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community, and seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come. Those establishments that have opened after September 30, 2022, can be considered for the 2024 awards. Outstanding Hospitality: A restaurant, bar or other food and drinking establishment that fosters a sense of hospitality among its customers and staff that serves as a beacon for the community and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community.

A restaurant, bar or other food and drinking establishment that fosters a sense of hospitality among its customers and staff that serves as a beacon for the community and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community. Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: Expanded from Outstanding Wine Program this year to include other beverages, this award is presented to a restaurant that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the pairing of wine and other beverages with food while contributing positively to its broader community. This includes the selection, preparation, and serving of wine, cocktails, spirits, coffee, tea, beer or any other beverage with outstanding hospitality and service that helps inform and enhance a customer’s appreciation of the beverage(s). Ethical sourcing and positive contributions to the broader community will also be considered.

Expanded from Outstanding Wine Program this year to include other beverages, this award is presented to a restaurant that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the pairing of wine and other beverages with food while contributing positively to its broader community. This includes the selection, preparation, and serving of wine, cocktails, spirits, coffee, tea, beer or any other beverage with outstanding hospitality and service that helps inform and enhance a customer’s appreciation of the beverage(s). Ethical sourcing and positive contributions to the broader community will also be considered. Best Chef: Chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities, and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions while contributing positively to their broader community.

A full list of semifinalists and awards can be found here.