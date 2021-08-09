$100K Illinois Vaccine Lottery Winners Chosen, From Chicago and Suburban Cook County

Three winners were chosen Monday during the fifth $100,000 drawing of Illinois' COVID vaccine lottery.

The winners, two located in Chicago, and one in suburban Cook County, will be notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health by phone or email. Each will be awarded a $100,000 cash prize.

"Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won," IDPH said in a statement.

Health officials will call from 312-814-3524 and/or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov.

"No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification," according to IDPH. "Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process."

Winners will be announced eight days after each drawing unless they choose to remain anonymous.

Last week, $100,000 winners were chosen from Schaumburg, Springfield and Macon County.

The remaining drawing and announcement dates are listed below: