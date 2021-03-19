Chicago Police

Man Killed, Child and Woman Hurt in East Garfield Park Shooting

No offenders were in custody Friday evening.

A man was killed in a shooting that also injured a 10-year-old child and a woman Friday evening tin the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, officials said.

At approximately 7 p.m., the victims were inside of a vehicle in the area of Lake Street and North Albany Avenue when an unknown number of offenders approached and fired shots.

A 24-year-old man was struck in the side and pronounced dead on scene. A 10-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, authorities said.

The third victim, a 25-year-old woman, was struck to the thigh and ankle and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No offenders were in custody Friday evening.

