10 Killed, At Least 62 Wounded in Fourth of July Weekend Shootings in Chicago

At least 10 people were killed and 62 others were wounded by gunfire over the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago.

Twelve of the wounded were shot in three attacks on the West and South sides: Four people in West Garfield Park Friday evening, five men in Parkway Gardens on the South Side early Monday, and three people in Woodlawn early Tuesday.

At least 16 other people were shot, two fatally, in a violent eight-hour span late Saturday into early Sunday in the city, according to Chicago police.

And a 5-year-old boy was hit in the shoulder Sunday night, apparently by a bullet that had been shot into the air in Humboldt Park. And a 10-year-old boy was wounded when bullets were fired at the side of his Englewood home and struck him in his bedroom Sunday night.

The holiday toll is lower than last year, when 19 people were killed and more than 100 people were shot over the Fourth of July weekend. In 2020, 79 people were shot, 15 of them fatally; in 2019, 68 people were shot, 5 of them fatally.

Fatal shootings

A man was killed and two others were wounded while at a party in Woodlawn early Tuesday. Police said a man pulled out a gun and began firing around 2:50 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Evans Avenue. A 31-year-old man was shot six times and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A man in his mid-20s was shot in the thigh and buttocks and was taken in good condition to the same hospital. A 31-year-old woman was also shot in the thigh and taken to the hospital in good condition. No one was in custody.

A woman was killed and a gunman was among two others wounded in a shootout Friday night in Chinatown, the police said. Two men were shooting at each other about 10:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said. A 24-year-old woman was struck in the torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died due to her injuries. A second woman, 42, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said. She was listed in good condition. One of the gunmen, a 38-year-old man, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Three people were shot, one fatally, in a backyard early Sunday morning in Grand Crossing on the South Side. The victims were with people in the backyard of a house about 5:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Harper Avenue when someone approached and fired into the crowd, police said. A man, 24, was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Two women, 24 and 30, suffered multiple gunshots and went to Jackson Park Hospital before going to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The younger woman’s condition was stabilized and the older woman was in good condition.

A man was fatally shot Friday in Englewood on the South Side. The 31-year-old was outside about 5:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, police said. He was struck in the arm and head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour earlier, a man was fatally shot in West Garfield Park. About 5 p.m., Keishone Roberts, 29, was in the 4300 block of West Van Buren Street when someone approached and opened fire, police said. He was shot multiple times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Just after midnight Saturday, a man was shot to death in South Chicago on the Far South Side. The man, 30, was in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue when he was shot in the head about 12:20 a.m., police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A man was fatally shot while riding in a car early Sunday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. The man, 35, was in the passenger seat of a car in the 3800 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he was struck in the neck by gunfire about 3 a.m., police said. The driver continued for two and a half miles, to the 5600 block of South Spaulding Avenue, where she called police, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

A man was killed in a shooting around 4 p.m. Saturday in South Shore. He was riding a bike in the 2100 block of East 71st Street when someone fired from a dark-colored sedan, police said. The 26-year-old was struck in the head and arm, and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A man was fatally shot while sitting outside of a residential building Sunday morning in West Humboldt Park on the West Side. The man, 38, was shot in the chest and the head around 10 a.m. in the 700 block of North Springfield Avenue, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Hours later, a man was shot to death while walking in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The man, believed to be 25 to 35 years old, was in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a dark-colored car approached and someone inside got out and opened fire around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and pronounced dead, officials said.

Other shootings

Four people were wounded in an attack Friday evening in West Garfield Park. A man was walking down the 3800 block of West Monroe Street when he opened fire just after 9 p.m., police said. A man about 25 years old was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. A woman in her 20s was hit in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said. Another woman, 36, and a man, 41, both suffered gunshot wounds to the back and were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

A 17-year-old was among five people wounded in a shooting early Monday in Parkway Gardens, according to Chicago fire and police officials. Police responded about 12:20 a.m. to the 6500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive. The teen was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, Chicago police said. A man, 30, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the body. Two men, both 19, were shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago. Another man, about 25, was shot in the knee and taken to the same hospital. All five were listed in fair condition, police said.

A 90-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Saturday morning in North Lawndale. The man was found about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Harding Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 10-year-old boy was wounded while sitting in his bedroom Sunday night. The bullets were shot through the side of his home in Englewood about 10:40 p.m. in the 600 block of West Englewood Avenue, police said. Investigators determined several rounds entered through the siding of the house striking the boy, The boy was shot in the buttocks and in an ankle and taken to the University of Chicago Comers Children’s Hospital in good condition, according to police.

A 5-year-old boy was hit in the right shoulder by a bullet that apparently had been fired into the sky Monday night. The child was in the backyard of his home in the 4300 block of West Crystal Street when he was hit around 10:10 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was taken to Loyola Medical Center, where X-rays revealed a fragment of a bullet. Police said they believe the bullet fell from the sky. The boy was listed in good condition. No one was in custody.

At least 46 other people were shot over the holiday weekend, according to data kept by the Sun-Times.