10 Dogs Rescued from Kane County Home, 3 Found Dead

Two people in suburban St. Charles Township were arrested for animal neglected-related charges after 10 dogs were found inside a home, along with three others who had died, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

On May 29, sheriff's deputies were called to an address in the 1000 block of West Drive to investigate an animal hoarding situation, however no one answered the door. The next day, a deputy went back to the residence and discovered a partially-opened garbage bag that contained the remains of a small dog.

The remains of a second dog were found outside the home, and a third deceased dog was found inside, deputies stated. Additionally, nine dogs in varying degrees of health were taken from the home and transported to Kane County Animal Control.

The homeowner, Emily Chesterfield, 27 years of age, was charged with two misdemeanors: one count of cruel treatment to animals and count of animal owner’s duties. Prosecutors also charged Chesterfield with felony aggravated animal cruelty and issued a warrant for her arrest.

Days later, animal control officers and a sheriff's deputy served a search warrant at the home and subsequently located a bearded dragon and another dog. That dog was inside a makeshift room in the garage, police said.

William Chesterfield, a relative of Emily, was living in that room and responsible for the care of the dog, according to deputies. William was charged with two misdemeanors counts of failure to supply proper food and water.