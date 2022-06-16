Englewood

1-Year-Old Critically Injured After Falling From Third-Floor Window in Englewood

A one-year-old child is in critical condition after falling from a third-floor residence early Thursday in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, police say.

According to officials, at approximately 4:20 a.m. Thursday, a one-year-old male fell through a screen and window from a third-floor building at the 6400 block of S. Lowe.

The child, a male, was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the circumstances are still under investigation, and that the incident is currently classified as an accidental injury.

