Corrections Officer Killed, Another Injured in Stabbing at Indiana State Prison

A corrections officer was fatally stabbed at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, state police confirmed Sunday night.

A second corrections officer sustained serious injuries when an inmate attacked both employees during a common area at approximately 2:40 p.m., officials said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our staff and their families," the Indiana Department of Correction said in a Facebook post.

The suspect, Tymetri Campbell, 38, faces several preliminary charges, which are expected to include murder, state police said. Campbell is serving a sentence for three counts of murder out of Marion County, Indiana, according to the Department of Correction website.

Additional details, including what led up to the incident, weren't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

