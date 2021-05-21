1 Shot, 2 Others Injured in Shooting and Crash on Dan Ryan

One person was shot and two others injured following a shooting and crash early Friday on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
The victims were traveling south about 2:10 a.m. on I-94 near Garfield Boulevard when someone in another vehicle began firing shots, according to Illinois State Police.
The victim’s vehicle then crashed on the expressway, state police said. One person suffered a gunshot wound while two others sustained injuries from the crash, state police said.
All three were transported to area hospitals, according to state police.
