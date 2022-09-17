1 Seriously Injured in Car and Semi Crash, Gurnee Police Say

One person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle collided with a semi Saturday evening in north suburban Gurnee, authorities said.

The crash was reported at approximately 6:03 p.m. in the area of Route 41 and Ferndale Street. According to Gurnee police, an initial investigation revealed the driver of a Toyota attempted to cross Route 41 when a semi struck the vehicle.

The car's driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, authorities said. The semi driver wasn't injured, according to police.

Route 41 between Delany Road and Grand Avenue was closed for several hours while investigators remained on scene. The Gurnee Police Department is investigating with the assistance of the Major Crash Assistance Team.

What caused the crash remains unclear as of late Saturday.