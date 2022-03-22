1 Killed, Suspect Dead After Shooting at Burr Ridge Business, Police Say

Police in suburban Burr Ridge say that one person is dead and another injured after a man opened fire inside of a business on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the suspect then fled the scene and later committed suicide when officers were closing in on his location.

There is currently no threat to the public, according to officials.

The incident began at approximately 3 p.m. inside of a business at 15 W 475 Frontage Road in Burr Ridge, according to authorities.

The suspect allegedly fired shots and struck two people, including one of his coworkers, who was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. A second victim, a woman, was transported to an area hospital, but no update was provided on her condition.

The gunman then fled the scene and was later located in the 7900 block of Madison. According to police, this area was inside of a perimeter that had been set up during the investigation, and when officers closed in, the suspect then turned the gun on himself and fired a single shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

At this time, there are no details on a possible motive in the killing, but police chief John Madden said that the three individuals that were involved in the incident all knew one another. The nature of their relationship remains unclear at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing, and there are four different crime scenes, officials said.

The DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.