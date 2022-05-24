1 Killed, Nearly a Dozen Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-294; Lanes to Stay Closed for Hours

One person was killed and nearly a dozen others hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 294 near Willow Road during rush hour Tuesday morning, authorities said, with the roadway expected to remain closed for hours.

The Glenview Fire Department said seven vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 6 a.m. at milemarker 46.75.

Fire officials said 11 people in total were hurt, but only two were taken to area hospitals, one in critical condition who state police said was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The other person hospitalized in the crash suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

The remaining nine were treated and released at the scene.

The crash shut down southbound lanes of the roadway at Willow Road and Illinois State Police said drivers can expect the roadway to remain closed for "several hours" as they investigate.

Drivers seeking alternate routes were urged to exit at southbound Lake Cook Road or take the northbound exit for Touhy. River Road and Milwaukee are considered surface street alternates, according to NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin.