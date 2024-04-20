1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway late Friday night, according to authorities.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to reports of a shooting just after 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near Canalport Street.

Authorities said upon arrival, one person was found dead at the scene from gunshot wounds and two other individuals were wounded by gunfire and were taken to a local hospital.

Northbound traffic was temporarily diverted to southbound I-55 during the investigation before lanes reopened at 3:44 a.m.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unknown and there is no further information available.