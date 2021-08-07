1 Killed, 1 Injured in Dan Ryan Shooting Near 33rd Street

A 29-year-old man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 33rd.

The shooting happened about 6:50 p.m. in the northbound local lanes of the expressway, according to Illinois State Police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Bernard Stratton.

Another person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

State police have not released any additional information.