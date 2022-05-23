1 Killed, 1 Critically Wounded in Lawndale Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police say that one man was killed and another critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the two men were standing in the 2800 block of West Polk at approximately 2:55 p.m. when a silver sedan drove by, with one of the occupants inside opening fire and striking both men multiple times.

A 43-year-old man was struck in both legs, and was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the head, back and legs, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.