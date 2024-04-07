Chicago Fire Department

1 injured in Humboldt Park fire, Chicago officials say

Hombre_encuentra_auto_robado_con_dos_ninos_adentro.jpg
Getty Images

A 59-year-old man was hospitalized after a fire early Sunday in Humboldt Park.

Firefighters responded to a residential blaze just after 12:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North St. Louis Avenue, according to Chicago police.

24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The man suffered burns to his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Three other people were displaced.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chicago fire officials have not released any additional information, including what caused the fire.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago Fire Department
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us