1 Injured in Arlington Heights Fire

One person was hospitalized after a fire Wednesday in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

The fire started about 11:15 p.m. at a building in the first block of East Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights police said.

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. At least one other person was rescued from the building.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist with any displacements, police said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The Arlington Heights Fire Department did not respond to a request for further details Thursday morning.