1 dead, several injured after Garfield Park crashes, police say

One person is dead and several individuals were injured after authorities say a speeding vehicle struck multiple other vehicles on Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, the speeding vehicle was driving in the 700 block of North Kedzie at approximately 4:17 p.m. Saturday when it struck a minivan.

The vehicle then traveled into an intersection, where it struck another vehicle head on, police said.

The driver of the speeding vehicle was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. Two other individuals in that vehicle were treated and released, and did not speak to responding officers.

The driver of the minivan that was initially-struck was not injured, police said. The driver of the second vehicle that was hit was treated and released at an area hospital, as was another passenger in that vehicle.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.