One woman died in a fire in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood, which was the second fatal fire on the city's South Side Friday night, according to officials.

Authorities said officers responded to a call for a fire at 11:27 p.m. in a three-story building in the 4900 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

A 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

As of Saturday morning, the scene was "clear" and the fire is under investigation, according to authorities.