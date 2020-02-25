Grand Crossing

1 Dead, at Least 4 Injured in South Side Shooting, Chicago Fire Officials Say

Four victims were taken to area hospitals in serious-to-critical condition

At least one person is dead and four others are in serious-to-critical condition after a shooting on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday evening.

According to Chicago fire officials, an EMS Plan 1 was called for after the incident near the intersection of 79th Street and Avalon in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood.

One person was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead, according to fire officials.

Four more victims were also taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition. Two of the victims were taken to the University of Chicago, while two more victims were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Chicago fire officials say that a second incident occurred nearby at 78th Street and Woodlawn. One person was transported to the University of Chicago from that scene, and is listed in serious-to-critical condition.

It is unknown if that incident is related to the first incident.

