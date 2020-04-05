1 Dead, at Least 16 Injured in Shootings Across Chicago

A 22-year-old man is dead and at least 16 other people have been wounded in shootings across the city of Chicago.

Just after 7 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East 69th Street, a 22-year-old man was crossing the street when two or three men got out of a silver Audi and fired multiple shots, striking him several times.

The man was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, and the men who fired the fatal shots fled the scene in the vehicle and have not been apprehended.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

Just before 3:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Carpenter, two 16-year-old boys were standing in an alley when a man exited a light-colored vehicle and opened fire. Both teens were shot in the back, and both are in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical center, police said.

A 19-year-old man was standing in the 4800 block of North Drake at approximately 8:40 p.m. when a person in a passing black SUV fired shots, striking the man in the hand. He was taken to Swedish Covenant in good condition, police said.

In the 1400 block of North Monticello at approximately 11:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was walking when he was shot in the chest, police said. The teen would not cooperate with officers and did not provide any further details on the shooting. He is in fair condition at Stroger.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Springfield, a 17-year-old boy was found by police with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. The boy had apparently fled a shooting in the 3900 block of West Thomas, police said, and he was taken to Stroger in fair condition.

Saturday –

A 15-year-old boy was walking in the 7900 block of South Francisco at approximately 12:39 a.m. when a person inside a passing black vehicle opened fire, striking the teen in the arm. The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he’s listed in good condition.

Just before 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Wells, a 31-year-old man was driving when a person inside a passing black Honda truck fired shots. The man was hit in the torso and suffered a graze wound to his back, and is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A passenger in the vehicle, a 29-year-old woman, was shot in the leg and is in good condition, according to police.

In the 2900 block of South State Street at approximately 2:24 a.m., a 22-year-old man was walking when a man got out of a black SUV and fired shots, striking the victim in the arm, abdomen and hip. According to police, the man was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

A 26-year-old man was walking in the 2000 block of East 95 th Street at approximately 4:15 a.m. when a man wearing black clothing and a ski mask walked up to him and announced a robbery. The man tried to run away, but the would-be thief opened fire, striking the victim in the foot. He was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Just before 5 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Evans, a 26-year-old man was standing outside an apartment when he heard shots, police said. The man was hit in the lower backside, and is in fair condition at the University of Chicago.

In the 3900 block of West Armitage at approximately 10:14 p.m., a 31-year-old man was walking when he was shot in the right leg. Police say he was taken to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.

Sunday -